Scrum Master – Pipeline

Purpose Statement
- Provide guidance to self-organising feature teams to operate effectively within the bank by:
- Ensuring the optimal use/application of Agile/Scrum practices and tools, and
- Driving the continuous improvement and scrum maturity of the feature teams during the facilitation of Agile ceremonies (including sprint planning, stand-up, sprint retrospective, sprint review)
Experience
- At lease 3 years’ experoence as part of an Agile software delivery team in one or more of the following roles:
- Project / Programme Management
- Business Analyst
- Architect
- Software Development
- Tester
- Product Owner
- Proven experience in the appliction one of more of the following:
- Scrum principles, practices and theory
- Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; ATDD;TDD;Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; Paring; Automated Testing)
- Configuration tools (i.e. JIRA; Confluence etc.)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Documented patterns and techniques related to the Scrum approach (i.e. Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.)
- Group facilitation approaches (i.e conflict resolution, effective team work, etc.)
- Agile approaches: XP, Kanban, Crystal, FDD, etc
- Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games
- Must have in-depth understanding of all the Agile roles & principles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders
- Good knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Presentation Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record