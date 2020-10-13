Senior Java Developer

Main focus: To develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

– Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

– Experience of the following technologies:

– JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services

– Spring framework (preferable)

– JPA /Hibernate

– Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)

– Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)

– JAXB and XML Schema

– Maven

– SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)

– SoapUI/Postman

– Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

– Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

– Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)

– Rules engines (i.e. Drools)

– Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)

– Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

Responsibilities/Tasks:

– Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

– Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

– Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

– Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

– Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

– Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

– Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

– Build and deploy the system on an application server.

– Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

– Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Requirements:

– Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.

– A strong knowledge of Java is essential.

– 2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.

– Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).

– Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

– A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

