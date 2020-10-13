Senior PHP Web Developer – Westlake Cape Town – R50000-R60000 CTC Negotiable

Senior PHP Web Developer – Westlake, Cape Town – R50,000-R60,000 CTC Negotiable

(Medical Aid, Provident Fund)

The primary focus of this position is the development and maintenance of software that supports the company’s programs for key corporate clients. Looking for a highly motivated and innovative individual.

Qualifications & Experience:

– BSc degree or relevant IT diploma

– 5 years + proven experience in developing high volume websites

– Strong understanding of PHP and relational databases

– Interpret and perceive requirements

– Experience with content management systems

– A strong understanding of object-oriented design and coding

– Financial Sector (Advantageous)

Responsibilities:

– API Implementation

– Webservices

– Responsive Design

– Receiving specifications from the client team

– Writing, testing and implementing programs

– Sourcing appropriate solutions to problems

– Resolving queries and bugs

– Recording time and billing

Technologies:

– PHP (framework experience)

– API Implementation

– MySQL

– XML, XSL

– JavaScript (framework experience advantageous)

– CSS, W3C DOM

– C#, C++

– AJAX

– HTML, DHTML

– Web services/SOAP/NuSOAP

