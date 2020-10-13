Senior Software Engineer (CH604)

Ref CH604Our client, a Stellenbosch-based Technology company with clients in the Telecommunications industry in Africa, is expanding and looking for two Software Engineers (Mid and Senior Level) to join their team.Duties:

Develop new products

Enhancements and development on current system.

Create and maintain databases.

Requirements:Education and Experience:

Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science or Information Technology

5 + Years Software Development Experience (Senior Role)

3-5 Years’ Software Development Experience (Intermediate role)

Required Skills:

C#

Web Services: NET Windows Communication Foundation (WCF ) Services .NET Core SOAP

Web Applications: NET Angular MVC Razor Framework Html, JavaScript, JQuery, Ajax

Mobile Applications: Ionic Angular

Database: Microsoft SQL Server MongoDb Redis Cache

AWS Cloud: Lambda EC2 RDS

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

