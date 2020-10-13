Senior Software Engineer (CH604)

Oct 13, 2020

Ref CH604Our client, a Stellenbosch-based Technology company with clients in the Telecommunications industry in Africa, is expanding and looking for two Software Engineers (Mid and Senior Level) to join their team.Duties:

  • Develop new products

  • Enhancements and development on current system.

  • Create and maintain databases.

 Requirements:Education and Experience:

  • Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science or Information Technology

  • 5 + Years Software Development Experience (Senior Role)

  • 3-5 Years’ Software Development Experience (Intermediate role)

Required Skills:

  • C#

  • Web Services:

    • NET

    • Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) Services

    • .NET Core

    • SOAP

  • Web Applications:

    • NET

    • Angular

    • MVC Razor Framework

    • Html, JavaScript, JQuery, Ajax

  • Mobile Applications:

    • Ionic Angular

  • Database:

    • Microsoft SQL Server

    • MongoDb

    • Redis Cache

  • AWS Cloud:

    • Lambda

    • EC2

    • RDS

 General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position