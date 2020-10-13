Senior Software Engineer (CH604)

Ref CH604Our client, a Stellenbosch-based Technology company with clients in the Telecommunications industry in Africa, is expanding and looking for two Software Engineers (Mid and Senior Level) to join their team.Duties:
- Develop new products
- Enhancements and development on current system.
- Create and maintain databases.
Requirements:Education and Experience:
- Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science or Information Technology
- 5 + Years Software Development Experience (Senior Role)
- 3-5 Years’ Software Development Experience (Intermediate role)
Required Skills:
- C#
- Web Services:
- NET
- Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) Services
- .NET Core
- SOAP
- Web Applications:
- NET
- Angular
- MVC Razor Framework
- Html, JavaScript, JQuery, Ajax
- Mobile Applications:
- Ionic Angular
- Database:
- Microsoft SQL Server
- MongoDb
- Redis Cache
- AWS Cloud:
- Lambda
- EC2
- RDS
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.