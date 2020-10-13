Senior Web Developer

– Diploma /Degree in Information Systems /B.Sc Computer Science (or similar).
– Matric with job related experience in Adobe AEM.
– Experience in software development and testing. 3-5+ years
– Industry-leading expertise in
– JavaScript applications, libraries and frameworks. 3-5+ years
– Experience in developing applications using multiple programming languages and frameworks. (JQuery, HTML 5, CSS). 3-5+ years
– Experience with server-side integration (APIs, Web Services, Message Queues).3+ years
– Strong understanding of and ability with client-side templating & CSS.3+ years