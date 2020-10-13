Solution Architect – Customer Data and Analytics

As a recognized authority in customer data and analytical solutions, the solution architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for customer data and analytical solutions and creates high-quality data, application, and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of data staging, data warehousing, data marts, operational data stores, big data, and analytics as applicable to the Retail Customer business domain is essential.

Job Objectives

1.

Define and continuously improve the customer data and analytics architecture framework and solution architecture modeling and standards:

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and changes to business priorities.

Define a structured customer data and analytics architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise.

Architect the next-generation customer data and analytics framework developed on a group of core technologies.

Align to the enterprise data reference architecture in support of the enterprise and regulatory information governance needs such as Information Security, Enterprise Information Management, POPI, PCI, etc.

Identify, define and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for customer data and analytics architectures and designs.

Ensure that the customer data and analytics approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.

Stay abreast of best practices and/or new developments in customer data and analytics and related disciplines and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.

2.

Define and create solution level customer data architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application and technology standards.

Analyze business requirements and create related customer data and analytics architectures and designs for the baseline (“as is”) and target (“to be”) solution architectures.

Define customer data and analytics architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria.

Perform quality assurance checks on customer data and analytics

Architectures and Designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.

Perform quality checks on existing customer data and analytics Architectures and Designs to identify potential business risks areas and make re-engineering recommendations.

Ensure customer data and analytics security conforms to Information Security Governance policies and standards.

3.

Provide expert customer data and analytics guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the customer data technology standards, and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Committee.

Be clearly identified as the customer data and analytics technical lead and provide technical guidance and leadership in proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and BI project teams.

Provide architectural oversight and guidance to development teams to ensure high-quality technical solution designs during the detailed, build, test, and deploy phases that conforms to architecture principles and standards.

Mentor senior developers/designers/business analysts to become Solution Architects. Define and develop the overall customer data and analytics architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, Data Analytics team, and other Solution Architects. Review proposed solution architectures ensuring alignment with architecture principles, the architecture framework, cloud reference architectures, set technology standards, and identify critical gaps, and recommend improvements.

Give guidance and advice to peers in respect to customer data and analytics solution designs ensuring the designs conform to industry best practices and standards

Qualifications

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience

7-10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry.

5-10 yrs Working experience in data warehousing with at least 5 project lifecycles

5 years Proven experience with customer big data and data science /data analytics in a cloud environment (AWS/Azure/Google) as well as on-premise

5 yrs Experience with Campaign Management, Data Management Platforms, Demand Side Platforms, and Customer Data Platforms.

3+ yrs Working experience with different ETL integration technologies (SSIS, Talend, SAP Data Services, etc.) desirable

5+ yrs Worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP

2-3 yrs Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects, and other members of the software development team.

Knowledge and Skills

Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.) S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture Commercial & business understanding of retail industry

Knowledge and experience in the design and use of (multi-dimensional) Data Warehouses, and the use of ETL software to provide these with information Experience using an RDBMS and advanced skills in query languages, especially SQL

Experience with modern analytics technologies such as Snowflake, Teradata, Oracle 12c, Informatica, Cloudera, Alteryx, etc.

Experience in architecting big data solutions with a specific focus on customer analytics Experience with cloud technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Talend, EMR, Kinesis, Selenium, Athena, Redshift, etc.)

Experience with data monetization business models

