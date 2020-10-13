Systems Analyst I – IT Supply Chain

ENVIRONMENT: A reputable and growing retail company seeks a self-driven and technically skilled Systems Analyst to join its IT Supply division. Your core role will be to understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement. You must possess a 3-year IT related tertiary qualification, have at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, strong XML, SQL, Relational Databases and working knowledge of various system integration formats. You must also be able to prepare clear, well-structured presentations & written reports and briefs which communicate ideas clearly. DUTIES: Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements – Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications.

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements.

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes. Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs – Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design.

Design system enhancements.

Change system specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design interfaces and solutions with other systems.

Complete peer review of team change requests submissions.

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs. Test proposed solutions – Develop system test plans for system, regression and integration testing.

Perform system testing and integration testing, and feedback results.

Assist business stakeholders with functional and integration testing of solutions and changes. Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment – Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Ensure SME input during the implementation process. Support current solutions – Attend to user queries, incidents and requests as per ways of working.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment in line with agreed SLA’s.

Provide input and guidance for development and technical support teams.

Provide functional leadership and guidance.

Complete peak checks during peak periods. Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business – Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders.

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Provide operational support to the business area.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

Collaborate with 3rd party service providers for operational, technical and functional support. Create and maintain documentation – Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems.

Update standby and support manuals. Will be required to perform standby duties on rotational basis. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Minimum 3-year IT qualification. Experience/Skills – Minimum 5 years relevant IT Systems Analysis experience.

Strong XML, SQL, and relational database knowledge.

Working knowledge of various system integration formats.

Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives independently.

Project management and testing methodology knowledge.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly. Advantageous – Supply chain knowledge/understanding.

Retail experience. ATTRIBUTES: Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated.

Attention to detail.

Aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Able to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.