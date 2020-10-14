Data Monitor

An exciting new position has just opened within Spinnaker Software, we’re looking for a data monitor to join our Head Office team.

If you love data and intrigued by the different patterns of data flow, then we want to hear from you! You will need some technical documentation skills for this role and a keen eye for detail. If you pride yourself in your ability to take initiative and consider yourself to be deadline driven and performing in a pressurised environment, then this is your opportunity to kick start your career in a specialised IT environment.

Do you have at least a year’s experience in an IT environment? Previous data monitoring would be ideal! You should have basic MS SQL skills and good knowledge of Excel as these are critical to the success of this role and a MUST HAVE.

You should also know that shift work applies for this position and you will need a stable internet connection, as this is currently a remote position.

You’ll be working within a team where emphasis is placed on collaboration, it’s a fantastic opportunity to draw on the strengths of team members while learning something new and growing your own skills.

Please Note: Preference will be given to suitably qualified candidates who meet our employment equity goals.

We endeavour to respond to each applicant individually, should you not hear from us within a period of 14 working days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

