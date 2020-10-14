UI Designer

My client is looking for a Designer to join their predominantly Dev lead team. They have a super product that serves millions of South Africans. You will be the sole designer for now really taking the offering under your wing.

With the most immediate need being a revamp of the main site, redoing CI and making the flow more user friendly . Also taking this to mobile with an app in the horizon.

Redoing CI, working on website, flow user friendly is design good, most important elements is to Gathering requirements, Mockup prototypes and then design then out for Dev.

Currently they are not trying to reinvent the wheel,

Some in depth requirements

Work cross-functionally with both Product and Engineering teams to represent the design team.

Collaborate closely with Design, Engineering, and Product leadership to define your features and contribute to the overall direction of your product area.

Create low-fidelity concepts to get stakeholder alignment before polishing with high-fidelity prototypes for delivery and handover.

Work closely with Engineering to ensure high-quality implementation and overall user experience.

Evolve, define and establish style guides, design systems, and interaction patterns.

Offer solutions to design and usability problems.

Solicit feedback from your peers, including other Product

Designers and teammates in your Product team.

Support design leadership to inform and improve design processes.

Experience:

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in a Product Design role, with a portfolio that demonstrates and showcases a firm foundation in typography, interaction and visual design, and ideation.

Please get in touch if you feel this is [Email Address Removed]

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Learn more/Apply for this position