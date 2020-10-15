Business Analyst: Ref No. TPW 95/2020

The Roads Branch of the Department of Transport and Public Works, Western Cape Government has an opportunity for a suitably qualified and competent individual to perform business analysis function for transversal E-government and ICT programmes/projects. The successful incumbent must be Innovative and self-motivated, possess the ability to be a team player, with exceptional planning and organisational skills. This post is based in Cape Town, CBD.Minimum RequirementsAn appropriate 3-year B-degree or higher qualification in Information Systems; A minimum of 6 years in business case development; A valid code B driving licenceRecommendationExperience in the following: Requirements Analysis and Documentation; Systems analysis; BABOK certified or similar or eligible for future certification; Knowledge and/or experience in Lean, Six Sigma, KanBan System Design & Enterprise Architecture; Proven experience with SQL/Oracle/BI reporting is advantageous; Understanding of BIM for transportation infrastructure; Proven experience in translating business requirements into system requirements; Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite; Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in at least two of the official languages of the Western Cape Province; Ability and willingness to travel and work remotelyDuties and ResponsibilitiesCo-ordinate and manage the analysis of business needs, user requirements, objectives and goals for approved E-government and ICT programmes/projects within the agreed frameworks. Map business processes and audit business systems. Prepare business cases for E-government, networking and systems development programmes/projects. Perform transversal business systems analysis. Perform post implementation business systems and impact evaluation. Develop a Provincial Master System and IT Plans. Contribute to the project specifications and ensure that the appropriate tasks are performed at the appropriate level of quality. Ensure that the strategies and policies are implemented and adhered to. Ensure that the appropriate strategies and policies are in place and if/when not provide the necessary expertise to the Policy and Strategy Unit. Actively contribute expertise to the project team in all areas of business analysis. Liaising with developers to resolve system issues; Perform any ad hoc duty that may be assigned by Supervisor/Management; Preparing technical and monthly progress reports, presenting at regular progress meetings and explaining technical concepts to management and non-technical teams across the Branch; Manage the process of escalating service blockages.CompetenciesProven knowledge of the following: Business Process modeling and re-engineering; Business Systems Analysis; Business Modelling

Enterprise systems development; E-government and ICT best practices; Functional design and user requirement specifications; Business case development; Product development; Basic finance and accounting; Market segmentation and the theory of marketing Outsourcing; Applicable legislation such as the PFMA, Public Service Act and Regulations, SITA Act and Regulations, Access to Information Act, Telecommunications Act, Electronic Communications and Transactions Act etc; Process flow development, data mapping, data migration, testing, training, change management & analytics. skills in the following: Exceptional written and verbal communication; Conflict and people management; Well-developed innovative problem solving, analytical, strategic thinking and planning.RemunerationAll-inclusive salary package of R 733 257 per annum (Salary Level 11)

Note on remuneration: Cost-to-employer (CTE) remuneration packages for certain occupation-specific dispensations (OSD), the middle-management service (MMS) and contract positions are inclusive of all costs related to service benefits or obligations including basic salary, 13th cheque, medical assistance, housing assistance, pension-fund contributions, etc. MMS remuneration packages are flexible and may be individually structured as prescribed. Where remuneration is not indicated as CTE, employees’ service benefits or obligations are funded or co-funded in terms of the applicable prescripts or collective agreements.NotesOnly applications submitted online will be accepted.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit copies of their documentation for verification purposes. These candidates will be required to attend interviews on a date and time as determined by the department and may also be required to undergo competency assessments/proficiency test. The selection process will be guided by the EE targets of the employing department.

Kindly note that technical support is only available from Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 16.00. Should you experience any difficulties with your online application you may contact the helpline at [Phone Number Removed];. Please ensure that you submit your application before the closing date as no late applications will be considered.Attachments (if applicable)

