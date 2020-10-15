ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic and forward-thinking Digital Media & Advertising Solution Architect is sought by a growing retail group. Your core role will be to cover data management platforms, demand side platforms, advertising exchange, paid- and social media etc. while strategically advising and shaping requirements for media solutions and creating high-quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements. The ideal candidate requires deep subject matter knowledge of advertising technologies and marketing technologies, campaign management, master data and big data as applicable to the retail industry. DUTIES: Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and changes to business priorities – Define a structured digital media & advertising architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise.

Architect the next-generation digital media & advertising framework developed on a group of core technologies.

Align to the enterprise data reference architecture in support of the enterprise and regulatory information governance needs such as Information Security, Enterprise Information Management, POPI, PCI, etc.

Identify, define, and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for media architectures and designs.

Ensure that the digital media & advertising architecture approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.

Stay abreast of best practices and/or new developments in digital media & advertising and related disciplines and drive adoption as deemed appropriate. Define and create solution level digital media & advertising architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application, and technology standards – Analyse business requirements and create related digital media & advertising architectures and designs for the baseline (“as is”) and target (“to be”) solution architectures.

Define digital media & advertising architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria.

Perform quality assurance checks on digital media & advertising architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.

Perform quality checks on existing digital media & advertising architectures and designs to identify potential business risks areas and make re-engineering recommendations.

Ensure digital media & advertising security conforms to Information Security Governance policies and standards. Provide expert digital media & advertising guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the digital media & advertising technology standards, and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Committee – Be clearly identified as the digital media & advertising technical lead and provide technical guidance and leadership in proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and BI project teams.

Provide architectural oversight and guidance to development teams to ensure high-quality technical solution designs during the detailed design, build, test, and deploy phases that conforms to architecture principles and standards.

Mentor senior developers/designers/business analysts to become Solution Architects.

Define and develop the overall digital media & advertising architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, Data Analytics team, and other Solution Architects.

Review proposed solution architectures ensuring alignment with architecture principles, the architecture framework, cloud reference architectures, set technology standards, and identify critical gaps, and recommend improvements.

Give guidance and advice to peers in respect to digital media & advertising solution designs ensuring the designs conform to industry best practices and standards. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – BSc. Degree in Information Systems / Computer Science or similar discipline. Experience/Skills – 7-10 Years – Working experience within the IT industry. 5-10 Years – Experience with Campaign Management, Data Management Platforms, Demand Side Platforms, and Customer Data Platforms.

Architecting Advertising Technology programs with understanding of the Marketing Technology world in the context of personalisation – preferably Google platform (Big Query, SA360, DV360, Google Campaign).

Worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP.

Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC). 5 Years – Experience with MDM (Master Data Management) and Big Data. 2-3 Years – Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team. Additional – Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.).

S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.).

Solid track record in successful delivery of scalable solution architectures.

Develop proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills.

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills.

Strong conflict management skills.

Commercial & business understanding of retail industry.

Knowledge and experience in the design and use of (multi-dimensional) Data Warehouses, and the use of ETL software to provide these with information.

