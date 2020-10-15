Fixed Income Software Engineer (C#, Java OR Python

ENVIRONMENT: If you are passionate about driving innovation and software development standards, then a dynamic financial group wants you as their next Fixed Income Software Engineer. Joining the Investment team, you will apply data and statistical models to help develop scalable and robust investment analytics and portfolio metrics that assist with the active investment management process. In this global role, you will regularly engage directly with portfolio decision-makers and use your software dev skills to make product enhancements which will have a significant impact on the investment decisions made by the team. You need to be language agnostic and open to moving into and learning new technologies. DUTIES: Analytics platform enhancements – Play an active role in the development and enhancement of the analytics platform used in the investment research and portfolio construction process. Enhancements will include the implementation of tooling and services to increase end-user’s productivity to research machine learning models and create web-based decision support tools.

This work will encompass all aspects of the stack from data persistence to front-end web development, using an array of technologies (MongoDB, Redis, Apache Spark, Apache Airflow, Jenkins, Python, R and React.js). Software product development – Engage with stakeholders to understand their needs and communicate how technology could be used to address them.

Work with team to formulate user stories and steps for each development sprint.

Work in a proof-of-concept style to engage stakeholders and adopt a fail-fast approach to enable higher quality deliverables. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A BSc. Honours Degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, Engineering or similar is essential. Experience/Skills – A minimum of 5 years working as a Software Developer in a professional capacity including experience with:

Service based architectures

Different backend architectures

Different programming paradigms Preference will be given to candidates that have a broad range of skills using open source technologies such as any of the following .Net Core, JVM family of languages, Python, Java, React.js, Linux, Docker, Apache Spark, Apache Airflow, R (The candidate’s skillset should reflect a subset of these, with an emphasis on the ability to learn and desire to continuously improve such skills not only within the work environment).

Nice to haves – Knowledge of the Asset Management investment processes is nice to have including:

Portfolio Construction and Management

Risk and Performance

Portfolio Back Testing and Signal Extraction Techniques ATTRIBUTES: Thoughtful, dynamic, technologist who loves developing tools and infrastructure that helps others do their jobs more effectively and efficiently.

Passionate about correctness, stability, and writing the next thing, so you aren’t spending time maintaining older projects.

Comfortable working on a variety of systems and programming languages and acquiring new skills as technology evolves.

Good communication and interpersonal skills – both written and verbal.

Strong collaborative work ethic, with ability to work in teams from cross-functional disciplines.

Proactive and able to perform independently on your own initiative with a high degree of responsibility.

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy, while having an appreciation for the 80:20 rule of getting things done.