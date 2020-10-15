MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:
Computer maintenance, Inventory tracking and tagging, all IT related tasks that have been documented so the resolutions can be followed.
Cleaning of technical equipment.
Movement of users and set up of users.
This position offers paid A+ or N+ training and provides the intern with lots of experience.
SCOPE OF JOB:
Finance:
Alleviate the need for external or internal assistance from the IT team.
Customers
Understand the target market of customer service
Gain substantial knowledge into a support role.
Adhere to the SLA time frames set out by the issue co-ordinator.
Process
Setting up hardware and installing and configure software and drivers
Cable management
Installing well-functioning LAN/WAN and other networks and manage components (servers, IPs etc.) Following up and the satisfaction of calls and asking for feedback on improving services.
Set up hardware and install and configure software and drivers
Troubleshoot system failures and provide solutions to restore functionality
Keep records of repairs and fixes for future reference via the ticket system
Offer timely technical support and teach users how to utilize computers correctly
Movement of users work stations and equipment
Cleaning of equipment and work stations
Asset tagging and labelling of network and computer equipment
Day to day IT tasks.
People
Align to company’s policies and procedures
Adhere to development plan set out for the employee
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels
Highly motivated individual.
Must be able to work independently and also as part of a team.
Ability to work under pressure and make good decisions in pressure situations.
Meticulous with a high level of attention to detail combined with the ability to deliver on tight time schedules.
Ability to analyse, interpret and utilize data appropriately.
Positive and energetic attitude with a hands-on approach to work.
Mind set of “Finish Today’s Work Today”.
Ability to hold all employees accountable to deliver on their required outputs.
Firm, friendly and fair – humility.
QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS LEVEL:
Essential
Matric or NQF4 equivalent
1 – 2 years IT experience
Good online research ability
Great communication in English (Grammar / Spelling)
Excellent communication skills and telephone manners
Excellent organisational skills
Incident Management experience – Managing incidents including business expectations and communication
Knowledge of Microsoft based operating systems with emphasis on Windows 10, Office [Phone Number Removed]; and MS office
Advantages
Own Transport
Call Centre experience
Fit and able to work in active environments.
Any MCP or MCSA or MCSE, a+ or N+ Certifications