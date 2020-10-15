IT Intern

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:

 Computer maintenance, Inventory tracking and tagging, all IT related tasks that have been documented so the resolutions can be followed.

 Cleaning of technical equipment.

 Movement of users and set up of users.

 This position offers paid A+ or N+ training and provides the intern with lots of experience.

SCOPE OF JOB:

Finance:

 Alleviate the need for external or internal assistance from the IT team.

Customers

 Understand the target market of customer service

 Gain substantial knowledge into a support role.

 Adhere to the SLA time frames set out by the issue co-ordinator.

Process

 Setting up hardware and installing and configure software and drivers

 Cable management

 Installing well-functioning LAN/WAN and other networks and manage components (servers, IPs etc.) Following up and the satisfaction of calls and asking for feedback on improving services.

 Set up hardware and install and configure software and drivers

 Troubleshoot system failures and provide solutions to restore functionality

 Keep records of repairs and fixes for future reference via the ticket system

 Offer timely technical support and teach users how to utilize computers correctly

 Movement of users work stations and equipment

 Cleaning of equipment and work stations

 Asset tagging and labelling of network and computer equipment

 Day to day IT tasks.

People

 Align to company’s policies and procedures

 Adhere to development plan set out for the employee

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

 Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels

 Highly motivated individual.

 Must be able to work independently and also as part of a team.

 Ability to work under pressure and make good decisions in pressure situations.

 Meticulous with a high level of attention to detail combined with the ability to deliver on tight time schedules.

 Ability to analyse, interpret and utilize data appropriately.

 Positive and energetic attitude with a hands-on approach to work.

 Mind set of “Finish Today’s Work Today”.

 Ability to hold all employees accountable to deliver on their required outputs.

 Firm, friendly and fair – humility.

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS LEVEL:

Essential

 Matric or NQF4 equivalent

 1 – 2 years IT experience

 Good online research ability

 Great communication in English (Grammar / Spelling)

 Excellent communication skills and telephone manners

 Excellent organisational skills

 Incident Management experience – Managing incidents including business expectations and communication

 Knowledge of Microsoft based operating systems with emphasis on Windows 10, Office [Phone Number Removed]; and MS office

Advantages

 Own Transport

 Call Centre experience

 Fit and able to work in active environments.

 Any MCP or MCSA or MCSE, a+ or N+ Certifications

