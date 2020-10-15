IT Intern

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:
 Computer maintenance, Inventory tracking and tagging, all IT related tasks that have been documented so the resolutions can be followed.
 Cleaning of technical equipment.
 Movement of users and set up of users.
 This position offers paid A+ or N+ training and provides the intern with lots of experience.

SCOPE OF JOB:

Finance:
 Alleviate the need for external or internal assistance from the IT team.

Customers
 Understand the target market of customer service
 Gain substantial knowledge into a support role.
 Adhere to the SLA time frames set out by the issue co-ordinator.

Process
 Setting up hardware and installing and configure software and drivers
 Cable management
 Installing well-functioning LAN/WAN and other networks and manage components (servers, IPs etc.) Following up and the satisfaction of calls and asking for feedback on improving services.
 Set up hardware and install and configure software and drivers
 Troubleshoot system failures and provide solutions to restore functionality
 Keep records of repairs and fixes for future reference via the ticket system
 Offer timely technical support and teach users how to utilize computers correctly
 Movement of users work stations and equipment
 Cleaning of equipment and work stations
 Asset tagging and labelling of network and computer equipment
 Day to day IT tasks.

People
 Align to company’s policies and procedures
 Adhere to development plan set out for the employee

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
 Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels
 Highly motivated individual.
 Must be able to work independently and also as part of a team.
 Ability to work under pressure and make good decisions in pressure situations.
 Meticulous with a high level of attention to detail combined with the ability to deliver on tight time schedules.
 Ability to analyse, interpret and utilize data appropriately.
 Positive and energetic attitude with a hands-on approach to work.
 Mind set of “Finish Today’s Work Today”.
 Ability to hold all employees accountable to deliver on their required outputs.
 Firm, friendly and fair – humility.

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS LEVEL:
Essential
 Matric or NQF4 equivalent
 1 – 2 years IT experience
 Good online research ability
 Great communication in English (Grammar / Spelling)
 Excellent communication skills and telephone manners
 Excellent organisational skills
 Incident Management experience – Managing incidents including business expectations and communication
 Knowledge of Microsoft based operating systems with emphasis on Windows 10, Office [Phone Number Removed]; and MS office
Advantages
 Own Transport
 Call Centre experience
 Fit and able to work in active environments.
 Any MCP or MCSA or MCSE, a+ or N+ Certifications

