We are looking for a Senior .NET Developer to join our IT department and build functional applications and websites.Senior .NET Developer responsibilities include participating in the entire software development life cycle, debugging applications and configuring existing systems. If you’re equally happy to roll up your sleeves to write code and review other team members’ work, we’d like to meet you.Ultimately, you’ll use your expertise in the .NET framework to help us deploy high-quality applications.Responsibilities
- Analyse system requirements and prioritise tasks
- Write clean, testable code using .NET programming languages
- Develop technical specifications and architecture
- Test and debug various .NET applications
- Review and refactor code
- Deploy fully functional applications
- Upgrade existing programs
- Support junior developers’ work
- Document development and operational procedures