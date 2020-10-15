.NET Developer

We are looking for a Senior .NET Developer to join our IT department and build functional applications and websites.Senior .NET Developer responsibilities include participating in the entire software development life cycle, debugging applications and configuring existing systems. If you’re equally happy to roll up your sleeves to write code and review other team members’ work, we’d like to meet you.Ultimately, you’ll use your expertise in the .NET framework to help us deploy high-quality applications.Responsibilities

Analyse system requirements and prioritise tasks

Write clean, testable code using .NET programming languages

Develop technical specifications and architecture

Test and debug various .NET applications

Review and refactor code

Deploy fully functional applications

Upgrade existing programs

Support junior developers’ work

Document development and operational procedures

Learn more/Apply for this position