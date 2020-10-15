Senior BI Developer

Minimum Requirements:

  • A degree or diploma (3 years) with majors Information Systems or Computer Science will be a strong advantage.
  • A good working knowledge of IT systems in a corporate environment.
  • At least 5 years, but preferably more SQL Server development experience, with strong T/SQL skills including building complex stored procedures, functions, and views.
  • At least 8 years’ experience in building integration solutions independently.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • The company, enhance, and extend the company extensive SQL Server 2017 based based data warehouse load processes.
  • Work with both Business Analysts and business owners to development of new reports and dashboards and the enhancement of existing reports and dashboards.
  • Performance tuning of stored procedures and reports
  • Assist the Business Analysts to investigate issues and help them in their data analysis.
  • Be on regular after-hour stand-by support for the data warehouse loads.
  • Drive deliverables from inception to delivery.
  • Ensure that development standards and processes are followed according to the company best practices.

