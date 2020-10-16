New Role* Senior Fullstack .NET Developer

Senior Fullstack .NET Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
[Phone Number Removed];
Tired of having to work with legacy code? Wanting something fresh that offers up to date tech?
My Client, who is a well known UK business information firm, is looking for a talented developer to work on their brand new product!
– No Legacy Code
– Latest Microsoft Technologies
– 100% Remote work
– Offering a very generous salary
What more could you want?
Desired languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- .NET Core
- Azure
- Microservices
- ASP.NET core
- Expertise working with infrastructure
- Entity Framework
- Angular
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Remote Work
- International exposure
- Generous Salary
- Brand new product
- No legacy code
- Small team
If you are interested in this opportunity, email [Email Address Removed][Email Address Removed] or ring me on [Phone Number Removed];