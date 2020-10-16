*New Role* Senior Fullstack .NET Developer

Senior Fullstack .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

[Phone Number Removed];

Tired of having to work with legacy code? Wanting something fresh that offers up to date tech?

My Client, who is a well known UK business information firm, is looking for a talented developer to work on their brand new product!

– No Legacy Code

– Latest Microsoft Technologies

– 100% Remote work

– Offering a very generous salary

What more could you want?

Desired languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

.NET Core

Azure

Microservices

ASP.NET core

Expertise working with infrastructure

Entity Framework

Angular

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

Remote Work

International exposure

Generous Salary

Brand new product

No legacy code

Small team

