*New Role* Senior Fullstack .NET Developer

Oct 16, 2020

Senior Fullstack .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

[Phone Number Removed];

Tired of having to work with legacy code? Wanting something fresh that offers up to date tech?

My Client, who is a well known UK business information firm, is looking for a talented developer to work on their brand new product!

– No Legacy Code

– Latest Microsoft Technologies

– 100% Remote work

– Offering a very generous salary

What more could you want?

Desired languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • Azure
  • Microservices
  • ASP.NET core
  • Expertise working with infrastructure
  • Entity Framework
  • Angular

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Remote Work
  • International exposure
  • Generous Salary
  • Brand new product
  • No legacy code
  • Small team

If you are interested in this opportunity, email [Email Address Removed][Email Address Removed] or ring me on [Phone Number Removed];

