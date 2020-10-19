Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Cape Town – R950k per annum

A company dominating the payment space in SA is looking for a senior C# Developer to join their team of IT experts.

You will get exposure eCommerce and instore transaction. Offering exposure to complex projects, Flexi-hours, Biannual increases, and daily lunches.

Requirements:

– Candidates are required to have 7 years’ experience in C#, with 3 years’ exclusively in Agile methodologies including Scrum and Kanban. Other areas of expertise include:

– CSS

– HTML

– Net

– Azure

– LINQ

– MVC

– JavaScript

– AJAX

– SQL

– Experience using dependency injections, mocking and unit testing is a must !

– Dependency Injections

– Mocking

– Unit Testing

Qualification:

– BSc Degree in Computer science

Reference Number for this position is RS48630 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of R950k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

