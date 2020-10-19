Senior Software Developer

Job Advert Summary

The primary responsibility for the Senior Software Developer – ICT will be to support and development of .Net applications within the Financial Services environment.

Responsibility for Risk Management and for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the role.Minimum Requirements• BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification;

• MCDP – Visual Studio

Other:

• MCTS – SQL Server;

Experience:

• ASP.net Core and Windows Services Development;

• REST API Development;

• Migration of ASP.net to .net core;

• Design and development of new enterprise systems;

• Estimation of project deliverables;

• Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;

• JavaScript frameworks e.g. JQuery;

• Successful migration of at legacy systems;

• Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems;

• Testing and use of automated testing software;

• Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;

Preferable Experience but not required:

• SharePoint Development;

• Integration between heterogeneous systems;

• In understanding of the investment services industry.Duties and Responsibilities• Responsibility for Risk Management;

• Responsibility for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position;

• Design and develop new systems;

• Support and maintain new and legacy custom developed systems;

• Perform unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems;

• Liaise with project stakeholders during the project life cycle;

• Assist with implementation of agile systems development life cycle;

• Assist with implementation of best practices and development standards;

• Review and introduce new technologies, in line with the architectural framework;

• Provide appropriate and timely feedback regarding project feedback as per agreement with relevant stakeholders.Skills and Competencies• Critical thinking and creative problem solving;

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

• High tolerance for ambiguity;

• Self-motivated and organised

Learn more/Apply for this position