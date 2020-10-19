Technical Coordinator

Citrusdal, Western Cape

Salary commensurate with experience and qualifications

Applications are invited from candidates who have experience with fuzzy cognitive mapping (FCM) ideally in the citrus industry, as will be responsible for managing, maintaining and improving technical and operational systems, and to creatively improve and develop new systems to ensure that the SIT programme is fully operational and managed according to company standards.

Degree in Agronomy with Agriculture/Entomology/Agronomy, AVCASA and FCM knowledge will receive preference. Must have minimum two years’ experience related to citrus farming practices. Must be prepared to work extended hours in a rural area and in an environment that has moderate occupational hazards i.e. allergens; a valid driver’s licence essential. Full job description will be shared with the short listed candidates.

Closing date: 30 October 2020. Please send your resume to [Email Address Removed]

