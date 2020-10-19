The Industrial Ammonia Technician

What you will do

The Industrial Ammonia Technician will be reporting to Client Service Manager, Africa Aftermarket. You will be supporting customers by executing the tasks of installation and commissioning of equipment, planned/unplanned maintenance and repairs as well as servicing of equipment as per Service Contracts/maintenance schedules. You will be mostly working on the customer’s site.

Being the face of the company in the eyes of the customer, you will be holding a key role in the organization with the mission of providing excellent service to your clients.

How you will do it

As an Industrial Ammonia Technician, you will be responsible for completing site surveys, installing equipment, minimizing damage to installed equipment by careful placement of units, upgrading and/or refurbishing equipment where required, thoroughly testing equipment to analyse faults and making sure equipment conforms to the system manual. You will be commissioning systems and equipment using standard configuration and commissioning tools.

You will also be maintaining and repairing installed equipment, providing maintenance according to Service Contracts (bi weekly, monthly or annually), following preventative maintenance schedule, responding to call outs timeously, testing malfunctioning systems and components, overhauling equipment and identifying what needs to be repaired, troubleshooting and resolving problems effectively, providing feedback on failures and suggested improvements to customer and Client Service Manager/Technician Team Leader and bringing faulty equipment back to Johnson Controls while also completing the correct paperwork. You will be responsible for preparing the requested reports for Technician Team Leader and Client Service Manager.

What we look for

Required

– At least 5 years of experience at a similar position

– Matric certificate

– Qualified Artisan – Mechanical engineering certificate

– Valid code B driver’s license

Preferred

– A+ Certification, courses in industrial refrigeration

