|
ENVIRONMENT:
A UK-based CRM/CX & Development company is seeking a talented HubSpot Developer with Front End experience to join its team. You core role will include designing customized HubSpot CMS-based websites & other web solutions for clients while training & mentoring junior coders and ensuring production schedules are delivered timeously.
DUTIES:
REQUIREMENTS:
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.