IT Technician

I urgently require a candidate with the following credentials:

Matric

A+ and N+ (minimum requirement)

3-4 years’ experience as an IT Technician

Experience working with Printers, Network cabling, Camera systems, UPS, Active Directory system, Office 365, Windows 10, Android and IOS

Ability to Manage incidents and prioritize accordingly

Good time management skills, with an ability to multitask

Must work well with deadlines and in a pressurized environment

Strong administration skills

This position requires work at the office on Saturdays from 8am-3pm and Sundays / Public Holidays if required.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for follow up.

