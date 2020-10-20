PHP Developer

Are you a Software Developer, skilled in PHP and LAMP? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking a Mid to Senior PHP Developer to join their Woodstock based team.

Requirements:

– 3+ years’ experience in PHP Development.

– Proficient in NodeJS.

– Skilled in LAMP Stack and Mongo DB.

– Experienced in Application Development, API Design and Distributed Back-end Systems.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

