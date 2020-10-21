Analyst Developer: Back End

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the task and project design and development of all Capitec Bank Back-End applications
Experience
Min:
- At least 3 years’ proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environment
- At least 3 years proven BANCS experience and successful completion of internal BANCS 1 training
- Experience in the following development languages:
- Cobol
- SQL
- JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent
- Unix
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
- Knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- Banking systems environment
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Ideal:
- Solid understanding of:
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Creating and Innovating
- Learning and Researching
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals