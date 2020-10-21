Business Intelligence Administrator

Purpose Statement

  • Provide support to the Business Intelligence team through:
    • specific administrative and documentation support duties,
    • investigating and providing timely feedback on incoming BI related queries received from the Business
    • assisting, developing and enhancing the basic management information reports.

Experience
Min:

  • At least 1 years’ experience in a reporting role

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant degree in Statistics or Fashion & Design

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant post-graduate qualification in Statistics or Finance

Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge and understanding of:

  • Business Analysis & Requirements gathering
  • Financial systems & procedures
  • Database design principles

Ideal:
Knowledge and understanding of:

  • Operational environment
  • Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Numerical Reasoning skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • SQL Skills
  • Qlikview Skills
  • Visual Basic Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

