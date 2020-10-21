Functional Analyst

Purpose Statement
To provide strategic analysis & support to Executives in relation to one of three Business Strategy focus areas within Credit and provide oversight of a team of Analysts in order to identify opportunities and optimise the bank’s credit offering and processes to create business value, help manage firm-wide risk, reduce cost, and drive improvements.Experience
Minimum:
- 5 years’ working experience as an analyst in a data analytics and credit related environment.
- Proven experience of the practical application of analysis to solve business issues.
- Frequent interactions with executives on an individual and group basis.
Ideal:
- 8 years’ experience working experience as an analyst in a data analytics and credit related environment.
- Close working relationship with Executives on an ongoing basis.
- Capitec Bank environment.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant degree in Statistical Sciences or Finance
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Statistical Sciences or Economics
Knowledge
Minimum: in-depth knowledge surrounding:
- Credit Risk Management principles
- Data Analytics and Reporting
- Database and Data Warehouse technologies and architectures
Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Communications Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Influencing Skills
Competencies
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Planning and Organising
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Relating and Networking
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Writing and Reporting
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
[[Tariq Samodien]]