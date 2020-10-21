Functional Analyst

Oct 21, 2020

Purpose Statement
To provide strategic analysis & support to Executives in relation to one of three Business Strategy focus areas within Credit and provide oversight of a team of Analysts in order to identify opportunities and optimise the bank’s credit offering and processes to create business value, help manage firm-wide risk, reduce cost, and drive improvements.Experience
Minimum:

  • 5 years’ working experience as an analyst in a data analytics and credit related environment.
  • Proven experience of the practical application of analysis to solve business issues.
  • Frequent interactions with executives on an individual and group basis.

Ideal:

  • 8 years’ experience working experience as an analyst in a data analytics and credit related environment.
  • Close working relationship with Executives on an ongoing basis.
  • Capitec Bank environment.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant degree in Statistical Sciences or Finance

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant post graduate degree in Statistical Sciences or Economics

Knowledge
Minimum: in-depth knowledge surrounding:

  • Credit Risk Management principles
  • Data Analytics and Reporting
  • Database and Data Warehouse technologies and architectures

Skills

  • Numerical Reasoning skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Strategic Thinking Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Influencing Skills

Competencies

  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Planning and Organising
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Relating and Networking
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Writing and Reporting

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

