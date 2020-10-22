Business Analyst – 12 -24 Months Contract

Our client has embarked on a revitalisation of their IT environment. As part of this revitalisation is the redevelopment of a host of existing software applications as well as the design and development of new applications. This is not a rewrite of old technology into a new technology stack – it is an overall improvement of the systems that support and enable the business.Responsibilities:

Analysis and documentation of business processes

Analysis and documentation of system processes

Running workshops and/or interviews with relevant stakeholders to illicit or confirm requirements

Experience with agile method of documentation – writing user stories, acceptance criteria etc.

Experience with UML design – use cases etc.

Ability to read and understand computer code (COBOL, C#, T-SQL)

Experience in application testing

Working in an iterative development environment

Have a passion for documentation, process improvement, learning, and working in a team focused on delivery

Development of training material

Ability to deliver training to end users

Requirements

:

3 years+ solid experience as a business analysis

Degree, diploma, or recognised business analysis certificate (CBAP, IIBA or FTI)

Be prepared to work in a flexible yet delivery orientated environment

Be prepared to work on multiple projects simultaneously

Driver’s license and own reliable transport

Must have high-speed, reliable internet connection at home

