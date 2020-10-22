Senior C# Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

[Phone Number Removed];

This is a great opportunity for a Senior C# Developer to join a team of talented developers with my client based in Cape Town who are in the online Gaming and Gambling Industry, specialising in all things Online Gaming!

Duties will include:

Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications

Version control discipline for software releases

Maintain all source code

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

.NET Core – Bonus

HTML/CSS

SQL Server

Node.JS – Ideal, or open to be trained up in

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

Flexible environment

Coding Freedom

Remote work

Exciting projects

Performance bonuses

If you are interested in this opportunity, email [Email Address Removed][Email Address Removed] or ring me on [Phone Number Removed];

