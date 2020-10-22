Senior C# Developer
Cape Town
This is a great opportunity for a Senior C# Developer to join a team of talented developers with my client based in Cape Town who are in the online Gaming and Gambling Industry, specialising in all things Online Gaming!
Duties will include:
- Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
- Version control discipline for software releases
- Maintain all source code
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
Desired languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- .NET Core – Bonus
- HTML/CSS
- SQL Server
- Node.JS – Ideal, or open to be trained up in
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Flexible environment
- Coding Freedom
- Remote work
- Exciting projects
- Performance bonuses
