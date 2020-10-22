Senior Software Developer – 24 Month Contract

We are seeking a Senior Software Developer on a contract basis to assist in leading the development for the new application layer for the business. This will involve not only hands-on coding of the new system but will include design, architecture and mentoring the existing development team in best practice with respect to software development.Requirements:

5 years+ experience hands-on development experience.

Computer Science related degree, diploma, or similar qualification.

Be prepared to work in a flexible yet delivery orientated environment

Be prepared to work on multiple projects simultaneously

Proven experience in internet technology, web development, client-side systems and MS Azure

Proven experience in coding with an understanding of system architectures and knowledge of SOA.

Solid knowledge of OO, development methodologies and applying patterns.

A willingness to learn and research new technologies and methodologies.

Please visit our website,www.Manpower.co.zato submit your CV directly or to view other jobs.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted., if your profile is not shortlisted, we will place your CV on our database and contact you as soon as a suitable position does become available. You are welcome to contact us to discuss other job opportunities.

