Software Developer – 12 Month Contract

We are seeking a Software Developer on a contract basis, with the option to become permanent, to assist in the development of new applications and the redevelopment of existing applications. The intention is to utilise best practice in software development methodologies, technologies and frameworks to deliver a world class application layer for the business.Responsibilities:

Back-end and Front-end development using the Microsoft Development Stack – C#, ASP.Net, MS SQL, SSRS, SSAS, IIS, Microsoft Azure Services, PowerBI and SharePoint

Writing APIs

Web development using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, NodeJS, ReactJS and React Native

Proven experience in internet technology and web development.

Experience in mobile development will be an advantage.

Experience in report writing and dashboard using PowerBI or a similar technology.

Solid knowledge of OO, development methodologies and application of patterns.

Experience in unit-testing all software artifacts.

Working in an iterative development environment (Agile – Scrum / Test Driven Development)

Have a passion for software development, learning new technologies and working in a team focused on delivery.

Requirements:

3 years+ experience hands-on development experience using Microsoft technologies

Computer Science related degree, diploma, or a highly recognised computer programming certificate.

Be prepared to work in a flexible yet delivery orientated environment

Be prepared to work on multiple projects simultaneously

Proven experience in internet technology, web development, client-side systems

Experience in MS Azure, SharePoint and PowerBI

Interpret specifications and question to enable understanding

Produce quality software according to specification

Produce supporting unit & functional tests to support developed code

Driver’s license and own reliable transport

Must have high-speed, reliable internet connection at home

