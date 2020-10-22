Software Developer

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – Cape Town (Milnerton)

The Purpose Position

The purpose of software development is to create software to do work using tools such as programming languages, operating systems, and other software. Software can be used to design, implement and use other tools. It gets the job done.

Minimum Requirements:

– A Bachelor’s Degree in Software Development or minimum 5 years’ industry experience

– Solid experience in HTML, C#, Web Services, XML, CSS, PHP

– Experience with GUI Layout and Design

– Solid experience in MySQL and MSSQL, Server Database development and maintenance

– Exposure to mobile software development by making use of XAMARIN

– Solid experience with Microsoft Visual Studio

– Experience with Planet Press

– Valid Driver’s license and own vehicle

– Well presented, good attitude, team player with good verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills

– Analytical mind

– Ability to learn new technology quickly

– High stress tolerance

– Solution and results orientated

Key Responsibilities:

– Designing, coding and debugging applications in various software languages

– Software analysis, code analysis, requirement analysis, software reliability analysis

– Software modelling, simulation, testing and quality assurance

– Support, maintenance and document software functionality

– Integrate new software with existing systems

– Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation

– Analyse and solve various IT related problems

– This description is a general statement of required major duties and responsibilities performed on a regular and continuous basis. It does not exclude other duties as assigned.

Please mail your updated CV and copies of qualifications to us

Learn more/Apply for this position