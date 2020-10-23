Finance Solution Architect SAP

Qualifications:
- Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)
Experience:
- 7 -10 yrs. Working experience within the IT industry
- 5 – 10 years Working experience in SAP with at least 5 project lifecycles
- 5+ yrs. Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)
- 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.
- 2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.
- 2 -3 years’ Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.