Finance Solution Architect SAP

Oct 23, 2020

Qualifications:

  • Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience:

  • 7 -10 yrs. Working experience within the IT industry
  • 5 – 10 years Working experience in SAP with at least 5 project lifecycles
  • 5+ yrs. Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)
  • 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.
  • 2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.
  • 2 -3 years’ Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

Learn more/Apply for this position