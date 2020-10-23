Intermediary Java Developer

Introduction

Metropolitan is one of the oldest financial services brands in South Africa. With a 116 year legacy of serving the communities in which it operates, Metropolitan represents true empowerment in serving Africa’s people through affordable financial solutions that create financial growth and security.

Metropolitan operates in South Africa, but the brand is also present in9 African countries including, Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Lesotho, and Swaziland.Metropolitan provides financial wellness solutions that meet the needs of low income clients, including funeral insurance, health, savings, hospital cash-back cover, retirement solutions and life insurance.

Role Purpose

– The Intermediary Developer Role will drive processes and contribute towards the production of quality code and products, in a team environment, in accordance with the prescribed architecture, standards and implement as required within the agreed upon timeframes.

Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

– Matric required.

– A relevant IT-related tertiary qualification/ Btech/Degree required.

– JAVA:

– Relevant Java will be an advantageMinimum Experience:

– JAVA:

– 5years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java.

– Solid (Java) back-end development experience.

– Containerisation understanding and experience on Openshift advantageous.

– Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract lasses, etc.

– Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.

– Working knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices (e.g. SOA, dependency injection, ORM, EJB3, JPA etc.) as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage.

– Understanding and experience with microservices.

– Strong knowledge of REST API designs.

– JBPM experience advantageous.

– Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.

– Experience with Apache Camel.

– GIT Lab experience.

– Strong Linux experience advantageous.

– GENERAL:

– Knowledge and exposure to agile software development would be advantageous.

– Good understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

– Experience working in the healthcare industry would be advantageous.

– Experience working in a Scrum team and Jira.

Responsibilities and work outputs

– Receive specification from Development Manager on client requirements and develop code accordingly.

– Do the necessary system analysis and provide a solution as per the requirements.

– Unit test after development.

– Conduct system integration tests.

– Get sign off from Users and / or Development Manager on the solution.

– Operates under the supervision of a Development Manager.

– Do maintenance and provide system support where necessary.

– Unit testing of the delivered code.

– Impact analysis on code changes.

– Release management.

– Provide input and participate at sub system level.

– Gather the necessary requirements.

– System documentation (technical design).

– Document all work completed.

– Provide input into User Training, i.e. User documentation, flow chart and hands on User Training.

– Accept and participate in knowledge sharing of products and systems.

– Provide assistance throughout the delivery chain as and when required.

– Agile Scrum team participation.

– Provide technical guidance, support and supervision to Jnr Developers.

– Improve system / technical knowledge and awareness of the IT environment.

– Improve knowledge and understanding of products in team.

Competencies required

– Business Acumen

– Client/Stakeholder Commitment

– Drive for Results

– Leads Change and Innovation

– Motivating and Inspiring Team

– Strategic Thinking

– Collaboration

– Impact and Influence

– Self-Awareness and Insight

– Diversity and Inclusiveness

– Growing Talent

Additional Information

Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to the following statutory checks:

– Reference

– ITC

– Qualification

– Criminal

– Psychometric Assessments

