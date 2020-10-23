Senior Java Developer

Introduction

Metropolitan is one of the oldest financial services brands in South Africa. With a 116 year legacy of serving the communities in which it operates, Metropolitan represents true empowerment in serving Africa’s people through affordable financial solutions that create financial growth and security.

Metropolitan operates in South Africa, but the brand is also present in9 African countries including, Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Lesotho, and Swaziland.Metropolitan provides financial wellness solutions that meet the needs of low income clients, including funeral insurance, health, savings, hospital cash-back cover, retirement solutions and life insurance.

Role Purpose

The Senior Developer role will drive the process and contribute towards the production of quality code and products; in a team environment; in accordance with the prescribed architecture, standards and implement as required within the agreed upon timeframes whilst providing assistance and coaching to intermediate and junior developers.

Requirements

– Matric/Equivalent as a minimum qualification.

– A relevant tertiary qualification as a minimum.

– A relevant Java Certification (Sun certified Java Programmer or Developer) is required.

– Openshift will be highly advantageous.

– JAVA:

– 5years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java.

– Solid (Java) back-end development experience.

– Containerisation understanding and experience advantageous (Openshift).

– Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract lasses, etc.

– Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.

– Working knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices (e.g. SOA, dependency injection, ORM, EJB3, JPA etc.) as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage.

– Understanding and experience with micro-services.

– Strong knowledge of REST API designs.

– JBPM experience advantageous.

– Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.

– Experience with Apache Camel.

– GIT Lab experience.

– Strong Linux experience advantageous.

– GENERAL

– Knowledge and exposure to agile software development would be advantageous.

– Good understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

– Experience working in the healthcare industry would be advantageous.

– 7 years and more experience in IT industry.

Responsibilities and work outputs

– Software Architecture.

– Assist with technical specifications when required.

– System documentation (technical design).

– Unit testing of the delivered code.

– Impact analysis on code changes.

– Release management.

– Coaching and mentorship of developers.

– Provide assistance throughout the delivery chain as and when required.

– Agile Scrum team participation.

Competencies required

– Business Acumen.

– Client/Stakeholder Commitment.

– Drive for Results.

– Leads Change and Innovation.

– Motivating and Inspiring Team.

– Strategic Thinking.

– Collaboration.

– Impact and Influence.

– Self-Awareness and Insight.

– Diversity and Inclusiveness.

– Growing Talent.

Additional Information

Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to the following statutory checks:

– ITC Checks.

– Reference Checks.

– Criminal Checks.

– Qualification Checks.

– Psychometric Assessment.

