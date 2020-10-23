Service Desk Agent

Service Desk Agent role – 12 month contract position

The IT Service Desk Agent will be responsible for the timely and effective response to IT user requests, queries and problems through the receipt and logging of these, as well as the provision of 1st line remote technical support. The co-ordination of rapid and appropriate responses for higher-level problem resolution and advice on both new and established systems. Acts as liaison between users and information technology department on problem areas, managing client expectations. May manage the incident to completion.

Key responsibilities

– To provide a complete and informed response on first contact to all customers (single point of contact).

– To provide first-line technical support to customers

– To log and manage all calls, service requests and incidents from end-to-end, including escalation to third parties, follow up and feedback to customers.

– To communicate and liaise effectively with end-users, colleagues and other service providers at all levels.

– To ensure customer satisfaction and continuity of service is managed, by following specific procedures but also by recommending and developing (where appropriate) improvements to these processes/procedures and ensuring they evolve with the organisational goals

– To compile and manage IT service-related documentation, administration and reporting where applicable

Minimum requirements

– Matric

– IT qualification / unless qualified by extensive experience in IT (min 5 years)

– ServiceDesk / Customer Care Experience

– A minimum of two years’ experience with Desktop support (hardware/software troubleshooting) with user engagement

Competencies

Technical

Client Delivery

Interacts with operational and first line supervisory/management personnel within the client/user area. Demonstrates the ability to influence clients. Responds to user service requests. Keeps clients informed. Meets the continuing service needs of the user. Meets unplanned requirements without disruption in service levels.

Technologies

Possesses fundamental proficiency to successfully demonstrate the skill in practical applications of moderate difficulty. Generally, works under the direction of others while accomplishing assignments. Has retained equivalent knowledge from experience. May have successfully completed in-depth training in core components of the skill.

Business Requirement Definition

Possesses enough fundamental proficiency to successfully demonstrate knowledge of Business Requirements in practical applications of moderate difficulty. Able to identify potential problems through basic analysis and then apply appropriate resolutions/fixes.

Service Management Tool

Has successfully used a service management tool for logging of request and problem tracking in situations of medium complexity. Occasionally needs assistance from internal technical support in usage of the tool. May have successfully completed in-depth training in core components of the skill.

Behavioral – Independent Contributor

Interpersonal Savvy

Builds rapport by identifying common interests and priorities.

Exercises diplomacy in difficult interpersonal situations.

Relates well to a broad variety of people inside and outside the organization.

Responds appropriately to social cues.

Decision Quality

Demonstrates good judgment in routine, day-to-day decision making.

Makes sound independent decisions in urgent and non-routine situations.

Considers various inputs, criteria, and trade-offs to arrive at effective decisions and recommendations.

Uses good judgment about whether to act independently or to escalate an issue.

Action Orientated

Initiates timely action to address important issues.

Moves quickly to seize opportunities.

Takes on difficult challenges without procrastinating.

Takes action to resolve problems when they arise.

Optimises work processes

Addresses process breakdowns with speed and thoroughness.

Uses process analysis methods like metrics and benchmarks.

Focuses efforts on both processes and results.

Modifies own work activities and methods to eliminate wasted effort and inefficiencies.

Core competencies – Independent Contributor

Cultivates innovation

Suggests creative ideas and innovative solutions.

Explores multiple alternatives and approaches to overcome obstacles and find solutions.

Applies expertise in ways that are unique or innovative.

Is open to and builds upon new ideas and solutions offered by others.

Collaborates

Shares information with others so there are no surprises.

Involves others as appropriate to accomplish individual and group goals.

Encourages unity rather than “us vs. them” thinking.

Welcomes and acknowledges the ideas and input of others.

Flexible and adaptive

Demonstrates composure and professionalism under difficult circumstances.

Bounces back from setbacks or adversity.

Maintains productivity under stress or pressure.

Overcomes obstacles and learns from failures.

Client focus

Searches for ways to improve customer service.

Follows up with customers to ensure problems are solved.

Independently anticipates and meets customer needs.

Internalizes customer feedback and provides innovative ideas to meet their future needs.

Drives results

Demonstrates a strong drive to achieve meaningful results.

Drives tasks to successful completion and closure.

Shows determination in the face of obstacles and setbacks.

High standards for own performance.

