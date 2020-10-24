Full Stack .NET Developer – Cape Town

This company located in Rondebosch are a leading South African developer of complex legal software which is used both within SA and globally. The development team consists of very talented developers and software engineers, great for an intermediate candidate to work alongside and boost their knowledge, skill set and experience. The company culture is very positive and they are a very much results driven organisation.

Day to day you will:

Work inside of a team, following Agile development methodologies.

Contribute to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of existing and new web and desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.

Follow best software engineering practices.

Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code

You must have:

Minimum 3-year IT-related degree or diploma.

4+ years of solid industry experience in designing and building software applications in C# and .NET.

Practical experience in developing web and desktop applications.

SQL and relational database programming skills.

Experience in .NET Core, ASP.NET Core and Angular all advantageous.

Must have proven experience in HTML, CSS and JavaScript development.

Must have proven experience in web back end technologies (e.g. SOAP, REST).

Azure experience advantages

