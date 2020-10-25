Senior Systems Designer
Permanent
Northern Suburbs
To support IT and Business by producing the technical design and specification of IS solutions within the financial services functional area in a large organisation.
The Systems Designer will identify and understand detailed user requirements and provide technical solution designs within the architectural guidelines.
Duties:
– To identify and understand detailed user requirements
– To do technical solution design within the architecture guidelines
– To ensure that the required solution is delivered to specification
– To communicate timeously and effectively to the user group and members of the team
– To continuously support the business environment
Requirements:
3 years IT related Diploma/Degree
* 3 years System Analysis and Design methodologies
* Knowledge of Cloud technologies – AWS, Azure
* Previous development experience.
* Must be able to read code
* Agile Methodology (Scrum, SAFE)
* SDLC Skills
* Data Modelling
* Process Modelling
* Technical writing
* Testing
Minimum of 5 years experience in:
* Systems analysis
* System integration (API)
* System Design (3 years)
* Microsoft .Net Framework experience, SQL, Asp. Net, Json, XML, SOAP, Restful services, UML
* Enterprise architecture