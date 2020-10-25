Systems Designer

Senior Systems Designer

Permanent

Northern Suburbs

To support IT and Business by producing the technical design and specification of IS solutions within the financial services functional area in a large organisation.

The Systems Designer will identify and understand detailed user requirements and provide technical solution designs within the architectural guidelines.

Duties:

– To identify and understand detailed user requirements

– To do technical solution design within the architecture guidelines

– To ensure that the required solution is delivered to specification

– To communicate timeously and effectively to the user group and members of the team

– To continuously support the business environment

Requirements:

3 years IT related Diploma/Degree

* 3 years System Analysis and Design methodologies

* Knowledge of Cloud technologies – AWS, Azure

* Previous development experience.

* Must be able to read code

* Agile Methodology (Scrum, SAFE)

* SDLC Skills

* Data Modelling

* Process Modelling

* Technical writing

* Testing

Minimum of 5 years experience in:

* Systems analysis

* System integration (API)

* System Design (3 years)

* Microsoft .Net Framework experience, SQL, Asp. Net, Json, XML, SOAP, Restful services, UML

* Enterprise architecture

