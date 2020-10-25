Systems Designer

Oct 25, 2020

Senior Systems Designer
Permanent
Northern Suburbs

To support IT and Business by producing the technical design and specification of IS solutions within the financial services functional area in a large organisation.
The Systems Designer will identify and understand detailed user requirements and provide technical solution designs within the architectural guidelines.

Duties:

– To identify and understand detailed user requirements
– To do technical solution design within the architecture guidelines
– To ensure that the required solution is delivered to specification
– To communicate timeously and effectively to the user group and members of the team
– To continuously support the business environment

Requirements:

3 years IT related Diploma/Degree
* 3 years System Analysis and Design methodologies
* Knowledge of Cloud technologies – AWS, Azure
* Previous development experience.
* Must be able to read code
* Agile Methodology (Scrum, SAFE)
* SDLC Skills
* Data Modelling
* Process Modelling
* Technical writing
* Testing

Minimum of 5 years experience in:
* Systems analysis
* System integration (API)
* System Design (3 years)
* Microsoft .Net Framework experience, SQL, Asp. Net, Json, XML, SOAP, Restful services, UML
* Enterprise architecture

