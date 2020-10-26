Business Analyst: Insure

Purpose Statement
• Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications which provides effective technology solutions for project and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Client, Deposit and Insurance platforms.
• Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.
• Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.Experience
• At Least Grade 12 with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail Industry,
• Ideally a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B. Comm. Information Systems) with minimum 3 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail Industry.
• A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
• Must have detailed knowledge of:
o IT Software Development Life Cycle
o Business analysis and design
o Agile methodologies and processes
o UML and business process modelling (BPM)
o Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
o Standards and governance
o Testing practicesSkills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Business writing skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals