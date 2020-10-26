Business Analyst: Insure

Purpose Statement

• Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications which provides effective technology solutions for project and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Client, Deposit and Insurance platforms.

• Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.

• Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.Experience

• At Least Grade 12 with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail Industry,

• Ideally a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B. Comm. Information Systems) with minimum 3 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail Industry.

• A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

• Must have detailed knowledge of:

o IT Software Development Life Cycle

o Business analysis and design

o Agile methodologies and processes

o UML and business process modelling (BPM)

o Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

o Standards and governance

o Testing practicesSkills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Attention to Detail

Business writing skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Additional Information

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

