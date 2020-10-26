Business Analyst: Insure

Oct 26, 2020

Purpose Statement
• Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications which provides effective technology solutions for project and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Client, Deposit and Insurance platforms.
• Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.
• Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.Experience
• At Least Grade 12 with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail Industry,

• Ideally a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B. Comm. Information Systems) with minimum 3 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Insurance or Retail Industry.

• A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
• Must have detailed knowledge of:
o IT Software Development Life Cycle
o Business analysis and design
o Agile methodologies and processes
o UML and business process modelling (BPM)
o Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
o Standards and governance
o Testing practicesSkills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Business writing skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Learning and Researching
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position