Business Intelligence Administrator

Purpose Statement
- Provide support to the Business Intelligence team through:
- specific administrative and documentation support duties,
- investigating and providing timely feedback on incoming BI related queries received from the Business
- assisting, developing and enhancing the basic management information reports.
Experience
Min:
- At least 1 years’ experience in a reporting role
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant degree in Statistics or Fashion & Design
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post-graduate qualification in Statistics or Finance
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- Business Analysis & Requirements gathering
- Financial systems & procedures
- Database design principles
Ideal:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- Operational environment
- Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- SQL Skills
- Qlikview Skills
- Visual Basic Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment