JavaScript Developer Front End

Skilled JavaScritp Developer to joing existing team of skilled and experiened developers.

Experience in the following technologies:

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

EcmaScript 2015 / ES 6

Angular JS

Jasmine

Duties and responsibilities:

The company provides a platform for supporting decision making and risk analysis. The platform ingests millions of news articles and other sources of unstructured data every day. The data is analysed with machine learning and natural language processing and then displayed to their customers in innovative ways in order to ease discovery and identification of possible risks or potential edges for innovation.

We are looking for people who are curious, smart and enjoy learning to join a small team of skilled and experienced software developers. We have positions available for front-end and back-end developers proficient with any of the following languages: Java/Kotlin, JavaScript, Ruby.

Working experience of 4 years required.

To apply for the opportunity submit a detaield and updated CV to

theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

