Lead Developer – Southern Suburbs, Cape Town

Job Type: Lead Developer

Location: Cape Town, Southern Suburbs

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Telephone: [Phone Number Removed]

Salary: Up to R80000

Are you looking to take that next step? Are you looking for an opportunity that is going to enhance your career? I am working with an industry leading company that are looking to expand their team due to the growth of the clients industries within these times.

This company is has an international presence, working with a number of clients by delivering on financial applications – diversifying and expanding their horizons with their solutions and products.

An opportunity you don’t want to miss, you could have the chance to work on a mainstay cloud project, with Micro-services

This role will include:

Develop software and applications using .NET Core etc.

Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Contributing to architectural decisions

Design understanding

Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

.NET Core

NET

Angular

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, JQuery or Java Script

The position offers:

Flexible working hours

Engaging Projects

Travel Opportunities

Medical Aid and Pension

Incentives!

This is a chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

Email your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]

I look forward to speaking!

