Lead Developer – Southern Suburbs, Cape Town

Job Type: Lead Developer
Location: Cape Town, Southern Suburbs
Salary: Up to R80000
Are you looking to take that next step? Are you looking for an opportunity that is going to enhance your career? I am working with an industry leading company that are looking to expand their team due to the growth of the clients industries within these times.
This company is has an international presence, working with a number of clients by delivering on financial applications – diversifying and expanding their horizons with their solutions and products.
An opportunity you don’t want to miss, you could have the chance to work on a mainstay cloud project, with Micro-services
This role will include:
- Develop software and applications using .NET Core etc.
- Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Contributing to architectural decisions
- Design understanding
- Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- .NET Core
- NET
- Angular
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, JQuery or Java Script
The position offers:
- Flexible working hours
- Engaging Projects
- Travel Opportunities
- Medical Aid and Pension
- Incentives!
This is a chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
