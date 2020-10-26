Ruby Developer

Ruby Developer to join an existing team of skilled and experienced Developers with the following skills:

Ruby

EleasticSearch

Sidekiq

REST

Redis

Docker

The company provides a platform for supporting decision making and risk analysis. The platform ingests millions of news articles and other sources of unstructured data every day. The data is analysed with machine learning and natural language processing and then displayed to their customers in innovative ways in order to ease discovery and identification of possible risks or potential edges for innovation.

We are looking for people who are curious, smart and enjoy learning to join a team of skilled and experienced software developers. We have positions available for front-end and back-end developers proficient with any of the following languages: Java/Kotlin, JavaScript, Ruby.

Working experience of 4 years required.

Remote working options are available.

To apply for this opportunity email your detaield and updated CV to

theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

