Senior Software Developer

Senior Software Developer (.Net)R850k – R900k plus bonusSuperb career opportunity with global listed Financial services group. Your primary responsibility will be to support and development of .Net applications within the Financial Services environment and for Risk Management and for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the role.Key Responsibilities

Support and maintain new and legacy custom developed systems;

Design and develop new systems;

Perform unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems;

Liaise with project stakeholders during the project life cycle;

Assist with implementation of agile systems development life cycle;

Assist with implementation of best practices and development standards;

Review and introduce new technologies, in line with the architectural framework.

Qualifications and experience

BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification;

MCDP – Visual Studio

MCTS – SQL Server;

ASP.net Core and Windows Services Development;

REST API Development;

Migration of ASP.net to .net core;

Design and development of new enterprise systems;

Estimation of project deliverables;

Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;

JavaScript frameworks e.g. JQuery;

Successful migration of at legacy systems;

Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems;

Testing and use of automated testing software;

Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;

