Front-End Web Developer (PHP)

A leading international media, marketing and advertising firm is now seeking a smart, innovative and dedicated Front-End Web Developer to joing their team based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town.

The successful incumbent will work on some big brand names, build some cool projects and have fun all the way giving him/her exposure to the latest technologies being used on the web today!

The following is a prerequisite for the role:

– IT Diploma / Degree

– At least 3 years’ front-end web development experience

– Languages/Technologies: HTML5, CSS3, JQuery, JavaScript, VueJS, Angular 2, PHP, Laravel

– Knowledge of cross-browser testing

– Experience working in an Agile development environment

Our client offers flexi hours as well as part-time remote work, along with amazing benefits and a fun working environment.

To apply submit your detailed CV including your technical skills and projects to Tara at Serenit Personnel Services.

If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this role.

Learn more/Apply for this position