Java Developer

Position:

The company provides a platform for supporting decision making and risk analysis. The platform ingests millions of news articles and other sources of unstructured data every day. The data is analysed with machine learning and natural language processing and then displayed to their customers in innovative ways in order to ease discovery and identification of possible risks or potential edges for innovation.

Requirements:

We are looking for people who are curious, smart and enjoy learning to join a small team of skilled and experienced software developers. We have positions available for front-end and back-end developers proficient with any of the following languages:

– Java 1.8

– Kotlin

– Maven

– Gradle

– Kafka

– Apache Storm

– Docker

Nice to have: machine learning experience with any of the following will be big added advantage:

– Apache OpenNLP

– BERT

– Nvidia Cuda

Working experience of 4 years required.

Remote working options are available.

To apply for the very interesting opportunity submit an email with your detailed and updated CV to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

