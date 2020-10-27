Senior Java Developer – Cape Town – R1020m PA

Our client is on the lookout for Senior Java developers to join their expanding business! If you have a passion for software development and want to join an award-winning provider of solutions, then this is for you!

You will help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing systems.

Requirements:

– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree

– At least 5 to 7 years solid Java on the job work related development experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

– Java

– JSE

– JEE

– Microservices

– Spring

– Hibernate

– SQL

– Agile

– JavaScript

– AJAX

The reference Number for this position is ZH51394. It’s a permanent position based in Cape Town, the salary is negotiable based on experience. Contact Zara at [Email Address Removed] , or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful *referrals! https://www.e-merge.co.za/careers/referralprogramme/

