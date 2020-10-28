Functional Analyst

Purpose Statement

To provide strategic analysis & support to Executives in relation to one of three Business Strategy focus areas within Credit and provide oversight of a team of Analysts in order to identify opportunities and optimise the bank’s credit offering and processes to create business value, help manage firm-wide risk, reduce cost, and drive improvements.Experience

Minimum:

5 years’ working experience as an analyst in a data analytics and credit related environment.

Proven experience of the practical application of analysis to solve business issues.

Frequent interactions with executives on an individual and group basis.

Ideal:

8 years’ experience working experience as an analyst in a data analytics and credit related environment.

Close working relationship with Executives on an ongoing basis.

Capitec Bank environment.

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant degree in Statistical Sciences or Finance

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Statistical Sciences or Economics

Knowledge

Minimum: in-depth knowledge surrounding:

Credit Risk Management principles

Data Analytics and Reporting

Database and Data Warehouse technologies and architectures

Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Communications Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Analytical Skills

Presentation Skills

Influencing Skills

Competencies

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Planning and Organising

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Deciding and Initiating Action

Adapting and Responding to Change

Relating and Networking

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Writing and Reporting

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

[[Tariq Samodien]]

Learn more/Apply for this position