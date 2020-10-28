Junior Developer

One of South Africa’s leading furniture and appliance retailers, has the following career opportunity for an individual with the necessary competence level, experience and drive.

Key Responsibilities:

– Development of new system requirements according to a predefined specification

– System maintenance as per verbal or written communication

– Compilation of test cases that would sufficiently test any part or complete systems

– Investigation of system/user/business queries

– Engaging with technical developers, business analysts and business stakeholders to provide technological alignment within areas of infrastructure, data, applications and compliance.

– Keep abreast of current and evolving best practices and technical standards.

– Examine existing IT systems and business model

Competencies:

– Architecture exposure to skills such as data flows, server architecture diagrams, ER diagrams and API documentation

– Strong aptitude in understanding API, XML and Integrations

– Must be able to identify and define problems, extract key information from data and develop workable solutions for the problems

– Strong communication skills required for end user support

– Strong understanding of the SDLC process

