Junior Developer

Oct 28, 2020

One of South Africa’s leading furniture and appliance retailers, has the following career opportunity for an individual with the necessary competence level, experience and drive.

Key Responsibilities:

– Development of new system requirements according to a predefined specification
– System maintenance as per verbal or written communication
– Compilation of test cases that would sufficiently test any part or complete systems
– Investigation of system/user/business queries
– Engaging with technical developers, business analysts and business stakeholders to provide technological alignment within areas of infrastructure, data, applications and compliance.
– Keep abreast of current and evolving best practices and technical standards.
– Examine existing IT systems and business model

Competencies:

– Architecture exposure to skills such as data flows, server architecture diagrams, ER diagrams and API documentation
– Strong aptitude in understanding API, XML and Integrations
– Must be able to identify and define problems, extract key information from data and develop workable solutions for the problems
– Strong communication skills required for end user support
– Strong understanding of the SDLC process

