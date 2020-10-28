Junior Software Engineer – Implementation (CH589)

Our client, with offices in Cape Town who specialises in software development and business process automation in the financial services industry, is looking for Junior Software Engineers. The ideal candidate should have a 3 year degree from an Academic university with above-average results. ONLY if you adhere to the minimum requirements, please apply and the join their dynamic team!Our software engineers are solution implementation specialists, responsible for interfacing with clients, understanding their needs and configuring software solutions to meet them. You will be involved in delivering projects to clients from information gathering, working with a team in designing solutions, solution configuration, system testing, user training, continuous improvement and support.Desired Skills
- Sc, B.Eng, B.Com or BA (Socio-Informatics), degree with IT related subjects as majors.
- From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg
- With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university.
- Matric results – A or B for Maths HG
- Excellent communication skills – interpersonal, written and public speaking
Desired Experience
- Junior software engineer
- Graduate – no experience
- Software product configuration and support experience an advantage
- SQL experience and standard scripting an advantage
Role and responsibilities:
It is a technical and practical role and will require you to;
- Implement and configure our software to our design and client’s specific requirements.
- Use our ‘low-code’ applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs
- Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit
- Provide superior customer service to internal and external clients
- Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns
Typical daily Tasks performed by a software engineer at our client are;
- Solution design, build, test, support and improve
- Configure and test solutions with colleagues
- Involved with unit and end-to-end testing of solutions
- Involved in deploying solutions to server environments – Dev, QA, Production
- Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement
- Develop technical designs and documentation
- Participate in update, design, requirements and feedback sessions
You should be;
- Comfortable using technology and be able to explain it to others
- Able to solve problems creatively and efficiently
- Quality focused
- Able to manage time well and handle multiple projects simultaneously.
- Able to manage job pressure well
- Detail focused as we work with sensitive data and critical business systems
- Pedantically accurate
- Able to communicate very well with different people – interpersonal, written and public speaking
Working environment
Our work is satisfying and challenging. And we are stimulated and get excited when we:
- Work closely with clients and see our solutions being used successfully
- Achieve our project goals together with our team
- Develop our technical skills and business knowledge
- Contribute, participate and provide input to developing better internal approaches, methodologies and tools
- Identify and explore new business development opportunities for the company
W
e will train, help, assist and develop you to best perform your work and develop professionally. You will be trained and mentored with:
- New employee induction to the company
- Implementation specialist training program
- Introduction into a project delivery team
- Ongoing mentorship and coaching with your Team Leader
- Support and helping hand from your team, larger analyst group, managers and directors
- Ongoing development and training program utilising internal and specialist courses
- Regular and formal reviews with the aim of skills development and professional growth
- Open and collaborative culture, where everyone is encouraged to contribute
You will be expected to make judgement calls, show responsibility and act professionally. Characteristics and attitudes that we value are;
- Professionalism
- Being courteous & respectful
- Integrity
- Willingness to engage with people – learn from colleagues and clients
- Enthusiasm, commitment, determination
- General interest in applying technology to improve business and especially the financial services environment
- Hands-on, organised and very hardworking
- Strong sense of responsibility and motivation
- Desire to learn and gain knowledge
Location and working hours
- Our office in Cape Town is based in the CBD
- Our software engineers mostly work at client premises in the Cape Town area. Travel may be expected between local clients. Or occasionally to our Jhb office or clients. You are required to have your own transport (valid driver’s license) and be willing to travel.
Benefits
- Monthly Salary is cost to company, allowing you to manage your own financial planning
- Company funded Group Life and Disability cover
- 15 days annual leave
- Leave days increase by 1 day per completed year of service from completion of year 3, up to a maximum of 20 days
- Financial assistance towards post graduate studies
- Discretionary bonus