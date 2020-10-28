Software Development Engineer (Java/C)

ENVIRONMENT: A leading provider of cutting-edge Communications Tech seeks a highly skilled Software Development Engineer to join its team. Your core role will include the architecture and development of Linux device drivers and applications, feature development and software maintenance and testing. The ideal candidate must possess a BSc. Degree in Electrical & Computer Engineering / Computer Science, practical development experience in cloud-based applications primarily in Java EE & Test-Driven Design, GWT, PHP, C & Linux – System Admin, Kernel and device drivers, Debian packaging, networking and development environments. DUTIES: Architecture and Development of – Linux device drivers and applications in C, C++, Java, GWT. Feature development, software maintenance and testing of the product lines, which are based on Java, Linux, C and web technologies. Web applications using Java EE, HTML5 and Javascript.

Your understanding of all the vertical levels of distributed network computing solutions will enable our goals of developing high quality, feature rich applications in a small team environment.

Interact with a wide range of technical solution partners from niche players to Tier 1 service providers. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – BSc. Degree in Electrical & Computer Engineering or Computer Science – essential.

MSc. – a bonus! Experience/Skills – Practical development experience in cloud-based applications, primarily in Java EE and Test Driven Design practices.

C and Linux – System Admin, Kernel and device drivers, Debian packaging, networking, development environments.

Object Oriented Programming (Java).

Web Application Development (GWT, PHP).

System Architecture.

Embedded/Real-time Programming. Advantageous – Telecommunications or Networking experience.

Open Source ecosystem which will prove valuable in selecting and implementing best of breed solution frameworks.

Knowledge of cloud-based applications, primarily in Java and Javascript.

HTML5+, Javascript (including AngularJS).